Bull of the Day: Home Depot (HD)

There is nothing that can rocket a stock into the stratosphere like an earnings report. A big beat and you are an instant rock star. Have a history of big beats and you become a thing of legend. Today’s Bull of the Day is already a legend. It’s a stock I’m sure all of you know and a store that you have all been too. Heck, my parents go there just to walk around and stare at stuff to buy. Yes, it’s their favorite pass-time.

I am talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Home Depot HD. The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and decor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Last quarter’s 51-cent upside surprise for Home Depot was the latest in a long line of earnings beats. Over the last four quarters alone, the company has beat earnings by an average of 39-cents or 12.09%. The upside surprise caused analysts to take note and shift their earnings estimates

The Home Depot, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Home Depot, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Home Depot, Inc. Quote

Home Depot is in the Building Products – Retail industry which ranks in the Top 6% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The stock is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) because of the series of earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts all over Wall Street.

Over the last week alone, twelve analysts have increased their earnings estimates for Home Depot’s current year and next year. The bullish sentiment pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $14.46 to $15.42 while next year’s number is up from $15.05 to $16.06. Current year EPS growth is forecast to come in at 28.1% while next year’s number is expected to slow to 4.13%. That’s on revenue growth of 13.3% for this year and 1.4% for next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.