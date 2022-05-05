Bull Of The Day: HighPeak Energy (HPK)

HighPeak Energy (HPK) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is a timely name given the strength in the oil and gas names of late. Several of the names in this space have been reporting over the last few days, but HPK doesn’t report earnings until 5/16 so we have some time before the print. Let’s explore more about this stock in this Bull Of The Day article.

Description

HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company's assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For HPK, I see three quarters where estimates were submitted to Zacks. Over that time period, I see two misses and one beat of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. While the misses were bigger than the beat resulting in a negative earnigs surprise over the three quarters, it should be noted that the company earned money in each of the last four quarters.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher. For PPC, I see annual estimates moving higher.

Over the last 60 days, I see a few increases.

The full fiscal year 2022 has moved from $3.31 to $4.49.

Next year does not have any estimates yet, which is surprising given that it almost June.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

I see a great valuation for HPK. The forward PE is 6.6x and that is very low considering the 753% topline growth the company posted in the most recent quarter. The price to book of 5x. The price to sales comes in at 13x, which is a little high, but there is some incredible growth of late from this company. Margins have increased in a big way over the last couple quarters moving from 16.6% to 30.5%, and if they keep that up with solid revenue growth then earnings are go to be moving a lot higher.

Chart

