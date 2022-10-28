Bull of the Day: HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO)

The Zacks Alternative Energy Industry has been relatively strong in 2022, climbing more than 9% in value and widely outperforming the S&P 500.

A company residing in the industry, HF Sinclair DINO, has seen its earnings outlook turn visibly bright over the last several months, pushing it into the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



HF Sinclair, an energy company, produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, and other specialty products.

Based in Dallas, the company operates and owns refineries across several states, including Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Utah.

Let’s take a deeper dive into how the company currently stacks up.

Strong Share Performance

HF Sinclair shares have been notably strong year-to-date, climbing over 90% in value and crushing the S&P 500’s performance.



Buyers haven’t gone anywhere either; DINO shares have continued on their strong run over the last month, tacking on more than 13% in value.



Energy has undoubtedly been one of the best places to hide out in 2022, and DINO’s share performance clearly reinforces that.

Cheap Shares

DINO’s valuation multiples could entice value-focused investors, further displayed by its Style Score of an A for Value.

The company’s forward price-to-sales ratio sits at 0.4X, precisely at its five-year median and reflecting an 81% discount relative to its industry average of 1.7X.



Further, the company’s P/B ratio sits at 1.3X, nicely below its industry average.



Dividends

Who doesn’t like getting paid?

DINO’s annual dividend yield comes in at a solid 2.7%, paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 21% of its earnings.

Further, the company’s payout has grown by 4.4% over the last five years.



Bottom Line

One of the best ways investors can find expected winners is by utilizing the Zacks Rank – one of the most potent market tools out there that gives investors a massive advantage.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

HF Sinclair DINO would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



