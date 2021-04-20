Bull of the Day: Goldman Sachs (GS)

It does not take a rocket scientist to piece together today’s Bull of the Day. Actually, it’s very simple. The market is up at all-time highs. That should make is very easy to choose the winners. In the gold rush, the real fortunes were made not on gold, but on the folks who sold the picks and axes. It is the same with the stock market. The companies that make the most money are going to be the companies that benefit from high equity prices. That’s the stocks involved in the asset management game.

Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock in that game. Not only are they a part of it, arguably, they are the best in that game. I’m talking about the company that every young broker wishes they could be a part of, Goldman Sachs (GS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

The Financial – Investment Bank industry is in the Top 2% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable rank, the stock has a Zacks Value Style Score of C, Growth of B, and Momentum of A, to help it round off with a VGM Composite Score of A.

The reason for the favorable rank is the series of earnings estimate revisions coming in to the upside from analysts. Over the last 60 days, eight analysts have revised their estimates to the upside for next year while over the last 30 days, eight have done so for the current year. The estimate revisions are nothing short of staggering. For the current year, EPS estimates have swelled from $26.87 to $43 even, while next year’s estimates are up from $30.10 to $34.90. I understand that next year’s number is a contraction, but it’s this year that takes the cake. Year-over-year EPS growth is slated to come in at 73.81%. That is huge for a company with a market cap of over $118 billion.

