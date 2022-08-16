Bull of the Day: GasLog Partners (GLOP)

GasLog Partners (GLOP) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. Higher energy prices have created big opportunities for LNG carriers, which has brought investors to companies like GasLog.

The stock was on the verge of a breakout earlier this summer, but a pullback in oil and natural gas stopped the momentum. GLOP fell over 30% from its 2022 highs, but has since stabilized.

The company recently reported earnings and estimates are headed higher. If energy prices can continue to stay strong, the stock is in a good position to make another run into years end.

More about GasLog

The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers.

GLOP has market cap of $300 million and pays a dividend of 0.70%. The stock has a Zacks Style Score of “A” in Value, “B” in Growth, but “D” in Momentum.

Q2 Earnings Beat

In late July, GasLog reported an EPS beat of 15.63%. Q2 came in at $0.37 v the $0.10 last year and revenue was $84.9M, up from $70.4M last year. During the quarter the company reduced its leveraged by selling one of their older steam powered vessels for $54 million.

CEO Paolo Enoizi, had the following comments on the quarter:

“The Partnership is glad to report a positive operating result for the second quarter of 2022, driven by an improved LNG shipping spot market and a sustained interest for term business… We continue to successfully execute on our business strategy and capital allocation plan, de-leveraging our balance sheet and continuing our preference unit repurchase program and further reducing the all-in break-evens of our fleet.”

LNG Demand

Strong demand is being fueled by low inventories in Europe and continued disruption of gas pipeline imports from Russia. LNG imports have helped Europe recover to seasonal average levels, recent issues with the Nord Stream 1 pipeline have reduced flows.

As long as the Russia/Ukraine conflict continues, investors should expect LNG demand to remain high.

Estimates Rising

Looking at the next couple quarters, analysts are taking estimates higher.

Over the last month, numbers have gone higher across the board. For the current quarter, we have seen a move from $0.24 to $0.27, or 13%. For the current year, estimates have gone 9% higher, while next year they have surged 26%.

Stifel commented that they “View this as a respectable quarter with steps in the right direction, but gradual steps only”. They see GLOP trading in line with or slight better than the peer group.

The Technical Take

The stock started to trend higher in March, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. After hitting highs of $6, the stock pulled back to a 61.8% retracement and then hit new highs at $7.23.

The stock has once again pulled back to a 61.8% retracement, drawn from March lows to June highs. This area, which is right under the $5 level, is also the 200-day moving average.

After testing the $5 level three times, the stock has pushed higher. It is now flirting with the 50-day moving average and the $6 level. A break above this area, along with a rise in energy prices, could fuel the stock to new highs.

Investors could see the $8 level in play by the end of the year. However, the risks would be a drop in energy prices or a pullback of Russian troops in Ukraine.

In Summary

GasLog has been helped by a surge of global energy prices. The company is taking the opportunity to deleveraged and position themselves better for the future. If energy prices remain strong, investors should expect GLOP to resume its trend higher into the end of the year.





