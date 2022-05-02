The war in Europe is disrupting the world on many levels. Above and beyond the humanitarian casualties, there are supply shocks across the globe. Energy, specifically natural gas, has seen huge spikes. Before the war, Russia supplied a big chunk of Europe’s natural gas. The EU has since vowed to rid itself of this gas dependence. It’s making for higher prices and huge opportunities for LNG carriers.

One such LNG carrier is today’s Bull of the Day, GasLog Partners GLOP. GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

GasLog Partners is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Transportation – Shipping industry which ranks in the Top 12% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable Zacks Rank, the company enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of C and Momentum of F to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of B.

Over the last week alone, 2 analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $1.55 to $1.80 while next year’s number is up from $1.01 to $1.33.

That means the stock is currently trading at 2.67x earnings. Compare that to the industry average of 7.8x or the broad market’s 18.2x. Part of the reason for that is the earnings contraction upcoming. Still, hard to punish a stock for a banner year like this just because next year prices are likely to come back to Earth.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.