So many boom-and-bust cycles have played themselves out over the last several months. We had the crazy crypto moves with Dogecoin and Shiba Innu, a hyperbolic move in high-growth tech stocks like Tesla, and a market that up until a couple weeks ago was simply untouchable. Then what happened? Perhaps a sober moment with market participants realizing how overbought the broad market was.

Eventually, the cream will rise to the top. One way of finding these stocks is by looking for companies with the strongest earnings. The Zacks Rank allows users to find these stocks. Those with the strongest Zacks Ranks have the best earnings trends. That tends to lead to long-term profits.

One such example is today’s Bull of the Day, Funko FNKO. Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Currently, Funko is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In addition to the favorable rank, Funko enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of B, Growth of C, and Momentum of B to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The reason for the favorable rank is the recent upside earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last thirty days, six analysts have increased their estimates for the current year while the same number has hiked their numbers for next year. The bullish sentiment has juiced up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $1.15 to $1.26 while next year’s number is up from $1.30 to $1.38.

