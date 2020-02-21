Bull of the Day: Everi Holdings (EVRI)

When the market is in beast mode, like it has been over the last couple weeks, everyone looks like a rock star. Fundamentals don’t really matter when a huge surge is taking stocks up to all-time highs every day. Speaking from experience, this too shall pass. That means, eventually, the cream will rise to the top while garbage stocks will feel the pain. One way to make sure you’re not hurting when the music stops is to lean on the strength of the Zacks Rank. It helps uncover stocks with strong earnings trends, not likely to run out of steam when the market gives back a few bucks.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Everi Holdings (EVRI).

Everi Holdings Inc. provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. The company also provides Cash access services; Casino Cash Plus 3-in-1 ATM, a cash-dispensing machine that enables ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub that provides gaming establishments with a single dashboard interface to streamline credit and debit card cash access transaction processing and check warranty transactions; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank lies in the series of earnings estimate revisions coming in to the upside. Over the last sixty days, analysts have increased their earnings estimates for both the current quarter and the current year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter from 7 cents to 8 cents, while the current year number is up from 34 cent to 35 cents. At the same time, next year’s number is up from 53 cents to 58 cents.

>n"}" style="font-size:11pt;font-family:Georgia;font-weight:bold;font-style:normal;color:#000000;">Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.