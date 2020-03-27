Bull of the Day: Edwards Lifesciences (EW)
Fourth Quarter Results, Outlook and Analyst Reaction
- Q4 sales grew 20% to $1.2 billion; underlying1 sales grew 19%
- Q4 TAVR sales grew 29%; underlying sales grew 30%
- Q4 EPS was $1.32; adjusted1 EPS grew 25% to $1.46
- Full year 2019 sales and earnings significantly exceeded original guidance
- 2020 guidance ranges increased: sales $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion; EPS $6.15 to $6.40
- SAPIEN 3 transcatheter heart valve received low risk indication expansion in Europe
