Bull of the Day: Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Q4 sales grew 20% to $1.2 billion; underlying1 sales grew 19%

Q4 TAVR sales grew 29%; underlying sales grew 30%

Q4 EPS was $1.32; adjusted1 EPS grew 25% to $1.46

Full year 2019 sales and earnings significantly exceeded original guidance

2020 guidance ranges increased: sales $4.6 billion to $5.0 billion; EPS $6.15 to $6.40

SAPIEN 3 transcatheter heart valve received low risk indication expansion in Europe

