Bull Of The Day: Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

Dream Finders Homes (DFH) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that has a C for Value and B for Growth and is in a space that will benefit from a continued low interest rate environment. Let's explore a little more about this stock in the Bull of the Day.

Description

Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL.

Earnings History

The first thing I do when I look at stock is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has been able to communicate to the market. A stock that consistently beats is one that has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

There is only one report that I see on the Zacks system and it was a meet. So the earnings history isn’t really much of a history.

Estimate Revisions

So I see some good estimate increases here for DFH.

This quarter moved from 30 cents to 36 cents and is now 42 cents.

Next quarter saw an increase from 34 cents to 42 cents.

The full year has seen a nice move from $1.29 to $1.53.

Next year has increased from $1.95 to $2.06.

Good movement across the board there.

Valuation

What a great valuation for a stock that is showing some great growth. 15x forward earnings is very low for a company that posted 82% topline growth in the most recent quarter. 7x price to book is a little high, but the growth will fix that. The analysts are calling for 70% topline growth this year and 20% next year as well.

Chart

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.