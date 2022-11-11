Bull of the Day: Douglas Dynamics

The market is in all out beast mode right now. The lower than expected CPI number this month helped spark a rally of epic proportions. A big gap up and go for stocks that many expect is likely to continue. That may make everyone feel like the dart-board approach is back. That could not be further from the truth. When the frothy rally dies, it will be earnings that separate the platinum from the white gold.

One way to find stocks with great earnings trends is by leaning on our Zacks Rank. Our Zacks Rank is based on earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts all over Wall Street. Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Douglas Dynamics PLOW.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The company sells its products under the BLIZZARD, FISHER, SNOWEX, WESTERN, TURFEX, SWEEPEX, HENDERSON, BRINEXTREME, and DEJANA brands. It distributes its products primarily to professional snowplowers who are contracted to remove snow and ice from commercial and residential areas. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is that analysts have been increasing their earnings estimates for both the current year and next year. Over the last 30 days, estimates for the current year are up from $1.80 to $2.01 while next year’s number is up from $2.27 to $2.32. That represents EPS growth of 20% this year and 15% next year.

The year-over-year growth has helped the stock rally from lows under $30 in October to over $38 today. The stock is still a far cry from the late 2019, early 2020 highs over $55.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.