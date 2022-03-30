Bull Of The Day: DocGo (DCGO)

DocGo (DCGO) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that sports a C for Value and a B for Growth. This is an up and coming name that could very well change the way we think of healthcare. DCGO provide high quality non-emergency medical care that comes to you. Let’s explore more about this stock in this Bull Of The Day article.

Description

DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in New York.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For DCGO, I see only one report. That report was a beat of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher. For DCGO, I see annual estimates moving higher.

Over the last 60 days, I see a few increases.

This quarter had increased from a loss of $0.02 to a gain of $0.03.

Next quarter has moved higher, from $0.03 to $0.06.

The full fiscal year 2022 has moved from $0.18 to $0.26.

Next year has also seen a nice increase from $0.28 to $0.37.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

There is very little data out on DCGO, but what we do have is enough for me to continue to dig deeper into this stock. I see a forward earnings multiple of 33x which is a lot, but there is tremendous growth here. The company has a price to book multiple of 1.2x which is very lower. The price to sales multiple works out to be 3.8x

