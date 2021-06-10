Retail has been under attack in recent years. Seriously, it’s been years that the brick-and-mortar stores have been at the mercy of online giants. It does not matter whether you are selling clothes, accessories, groceries, electronics or cars, the online marketplace has shaken you to the core. Then, go ahead and throw in a little thing now known as “COVID-19” and you have a recipe for disaster. Some would call it the perfect storm. Yet, despite all this, there are retailers which are adapting and thriving in this environment.

One such retailer is today’s Bull of the Day, Dillard’s (DDS). Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com. It also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Currently, Dillard’s is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Retail -Regional Department Stores industry which ranks in the Top 14% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable rank, Dillard’s enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of B, Growth Score of A and Momentum of C to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A.

Dillards, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillards, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillards, Inc. Quote

The reason for the favorable rank lies in the series of recent estimate revisions coming from analysts. A lot of that has to do with the previous quarter’s earnings report. Last quarter’s report came in with EPS of $6.37. That far exceeded expectations calling for $1.20. That was the latest in a string of huge beats for the company. In fact, over the last four quarters the company has beat earnings by an average of $3.12 each quarter.

That prompted analysts to up the ante. Three analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish move in estimates has pushed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.22 to $14.26. Next year’s number is up from $2.55 to $5.79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.