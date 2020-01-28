There has been so much written about the death of retail. Frankly, it’s overblown. Yes, I know there are hundreds of abandoned or soon-to-be abandoned malls all across America. Online retail giants like Amazon have been eating brick-and-mortar retailers for lunch for years now. However, there are several retail companies that have been adapting to the new retail landscape. These retailers have seen their earnings continue to increase amidst this increasingly challenging landscape. One such retailer is today’s Bull of the Day, Dillard’s (DDS).

Dillard’s operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is in the Retail – Regional Department Stores which ranks in the Top 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the series of recent earnings estimate revisions coming in to the upside for Dillard’s. Over the last thirty days, positive estimate revisions have made a real impact on our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current quarter and current year. The current quarter number has shot up from $2.68 to $2.97 while the current year number is up from $3.43 to $4.02.

That has extended an earning move since Fall 2019. The stock price moved along nicely with those estimates, rallying from the mid-$50s in August to $70 currently. Now, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows here for the stock. While the estimates for this current quarter and current year look great, the company is still struggling to find growth for next year. This could lead to some struggles for the company over the intermediate-term. The point here is, the next few months look good and there is a real chance the company rights the ship and gets that growth back.

