Bull of the Day: Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS)

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. DKS is a popular, well-known retailer where customers can find a wide range of sporting goods products: athletic shoes; fitness apparel and accessories; and a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, camping, fishing, tennis, golf, and water sports.

Third Quarter Earnings Deliver the Goods

Last November, Dick’s Sporting Goods reported impressive results for its fiscal third quarter.

Net sales of $2.75 billion were a record, up 13.9% year-over-year and 40% compared to Q3 2019. Consolidated same store sales spiked 12.2% on top of a 23.2% increase in 2020, while e-commerce sales surged 97% compared to 2019. E-commerce now makes up 19% of total net sales.

On a non-GAAP basis, DKS posted earnings of $3.19 per share, flying past estimates of $1.93 per share.

Dick’s ended the quarter with $1.37 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and total inventory increased 7.3%.

President & CEO Lauren Hobart said in the earnings release that consumer demand “remained strong,” and Dick’s “differentiated product assortment” helped drive momentum for sales and merchandise margins.

Dick’s Sporting Goods also raised its adjusted EPS outlook, and now anticipates its bottom line to clock in between $14.60 and $14.80 per share

DKS Offers Growth & Value

Over the past one-year period, shares of Dick’s have climbed over 56% compared to the S&P 500’s gain of 17%. Estimates have been rising too, and DKS is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

For the current fiscal year, nine analysts have revised their bottom-line estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up from $14.45 per share to $15.40 per share. Earnings are expected see triple-digit growth for fiscal 2021, increasing more than 150%.

Like fellow sports and outdoor recreational retailers, DKS saw a sales boom during the pandemic as people stuck at home looked to spend more time outside. The company benefitted from social distancing as well, as outdoor activities allowed people to safely spend time with their loved ones.

Q3 2021 marked the third consecutive “beat-and-raise” quarter for Dick’s Sporting Goods. With this kind of growth, you’d expect to pay up, but DKS trades at only a 7.4X forward earnings multiple.Even more, Dick’s has a solid dividend that yields 1.6% on an annual basis.

If you’re an investor searching for a retail stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep DKS on your shortlist.

