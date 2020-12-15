Bull of the Day: D.R. Horton (DHI)

The new Stay Home economy is about as disruptive as it gets. From a macroeconomic standpoint. The virus has changed everything. Businesses which were seen as “No brainers” with incredible cash flow are now covering. COVID has rearranged everything from the way we get work done to the way we raise our children. Today’s Bull of the Day is a company which has benefited from this paradigm shift, but in the most peculiar ways.

I’m talking about Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) D. R. Horton (DHI). D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote

Amid higher taxes, the post-COVID shutdown, and a litany of other reasons, people have been moving. Whether it’s for the weather, or merely to get out of Dodge so-to-speak, folks have been migrating, changing the landscape of America. D.R. Horton is a home builder which seeks to make that dream a reality.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) also enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of B, Growth of B, Momentum of A to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The Building Products – Home Builders industry ranks in the Top 13% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last sixty days, 19 analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year, while 8 have done so for next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $6.57 to $7.92 while next year’s number is up from $7.22 to $8.99.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



