Bull of the Day: Curo Group (CURO)

The market is on the mend after the coronavirus shutdown hit the economy like a ton of bricks. While many industries remain on the defensive, some are rallying higher each and every day. In order to find stocks with the greatest chance of future success, I lean on the strength of the Zacks Rank. Stocks in top industries with strong Zacks Ranks have the strongest earnings trends. These are trends which have developed over several quarters and don’t just change on a dime, like stock prices. By investing in stocks with a strong Zacks Rank, you can remain confident holding during short-term market downturns.

Today’s Bull of the Day is one of these stocks with a strong Zacks Rank. Today’s Bull is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) CURO Group (CURO). CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

The Financial – Consumer Loans industry ranks in the Top 33% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the favorable ranks on CURO is the series of earnings estimate revisions coming to the upside recently. Current year estimates have been on the rise. With analysts revising earnings to the upside, current year EPS estimates have gone up from $2.98 sixty days ago to $3.17 currently. That would represent earnings growth of 12.01% year-over-year.

The stock is set to report earnings after the bell this Thursday, April 30th. Analysts are expecting 91 cents EPS heading into the print. There is a positive earnings ESP of 1.27% heading into the print giving it a chance at beating estimates this upcoming week.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.