This is what I would call a “bifurcated” market. That is a big word to describe what is really a simple thing. There are two tales to this market. Just as the US economy is experiencing a “k-shaped” recovery, so is the stock market. Meaning, the top stocks in the market continue to be the top stocks while the bottom end of stocks continue to suffer. If you want to stick with the winners, you need to lean on the tried-and-true Zacks Rank. Stocks with strong Zacks Rank tend to outperform the broad market over time.

One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Construction Partners (ROAD). Construction Partners, Inc., a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

ROAD is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Building Products – Miscellaneous industry which ranks in the Top 45% of our Zacks Industry Rank. In addition to the favorable rank, ROAD enjoys a Zacks Growth Style Score of A, and a Momentum Style Score of C, which is helping it round out with a VGM Composite Score of B.

Construction Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

Construction Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Construction Partners, Inc. Quote

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank lies in the recent upside earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts on Wall Street. Over the last 30 days, 4 analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year, while one analyst has increased estimates for next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from 80 cents to 91 cents while next year’s number has gone from 91 cents to $1.04.

