Bull of the Day: Commerical Metals (CMC)

Commercial Metals (CMC) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that sports a B for Value and a C for Growth. This steel company recently posted a big beat of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the stock has been running since early December. Let’s explore more about that idea in this Bull Of The Day article.

Description

Irving, TX- based Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. It provides these through a network of facilities that includes eight electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For CMC, I see a good history of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. There are three beats over the last four quarters.

The average positive earnings surprise over the last fours quarters works out to be 13%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher. For CMC, I see annual estimates moving higher.

Over the last 60 days, I see a few increases.

This quarter has increased from $0.79 to $0.92.

Next quarter has also seen a large increase from $0.69 to $0.91.

The full fiscal year 2022 has moved from $3.66 to $3.90.

Next fiscal year has seen an increase from $3.22 to $3.95.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

The forward earnings multiple for CMC checks in at 9x, which is extremely low given topline growth last quarter came in at 42%. The price to book mulitple is 1.8x, and that level will keep value investors interested. The price to sales multiple checks in at 0.7x.

Margins have moved higher for this stock over the last three quarters and that coupled with topline growth is fueling higher earnings estimates. I see operating margins moving from 6.09% to 6.40% and then to 7.65% over the last three quarters.

Chart

