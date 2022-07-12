Bull of the Day: Comerica (CMA)

Comerica Inc. CMA shares are weak even as the analysts get bullish on this Texas regional bank. Analysts are raising full year earnings estimates on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong buy) heading into its second quarter earnings report on July 20, 2022.



Is this a buying opportunity in Comerica?



Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas with locations in Arizona, California, Florida and Michigan. It operates in three segments: The Commercial Bank, the Retail Bank and Wealth Management.



It has a market cap of $9.7 billion.



Missed By a Penny in the First Quarter 2022



On Apr 20, 2022, Comerica reported its first quarter results and missed the Zacks Consensus by $0.01. Earnings were $1.37 versus the consensus of $1.38.



It's credit metrics remained strong in the first quarter, including net charge-offs of only 6 basis points.



"We are closely monitoring the portfolio, looking for signs of stress from supply chain disruptions, labor constraints and inflation. Overall, our customers are managing through these current challenges, continue to

perform well and have maintained strong balance sheets," said Comerica in its earnings press release.



The bank is on many lists of one that will benefit as the Fed raises rates. Comerica said its balance sheet remained well-positioned for the rising rate environment.



Analysts Get Bullish in the Last Week



2 estimates have been raised for 2022 and 2023 in the last 7 days as the analysts are suddenly bullish on Comerica moving forward.



The 2022 Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped to $7.86 from $6.74 in the last 90 days. However, that's still an earnings decline of 5.9% as Comerica made $8.35 last year.



But they are equally bullish on 2023, pushing up the Zacks Consensus to $10.08 from $8.65 in the last 3 months. That's earnings growth of 28.2%.



Shares Sell-Off in 2022



Even while earnings are expected to rise, Wall Street is selling the shares. Comerica has fallen 14.7% year-to-date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It's cheaper than ever with a forward P/E of 9.4.



Comerica also has a price-to-book ratio of 1.5. For banks, a P/B ratio of 1.0 is considered cheap and 2.0 is considered fully valued.



Investors also get a generous dividend, currently yielding 3.7%.



For investors looking for a bank which will benefit from the Fed raising rates, Comerica is one to keep on the shortlist.

