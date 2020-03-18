Tough to find optimism in this brutal market. The Fed and the Treasury are already taking dramatic steps to backstop credit markets and the economy. It may feel like there is no end in sight to the selling and nowhere to hide. This may end up being one of the best buying opportunities of the decade. Rather than blinding buying any stock off a significant percentage off the highs, investors can lean on the Zacks Rank to find stocks with the strongest earnings trends. Stocks which are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks have seen recent earnings estimate revisions to the upside, meaning there is plenty of room to grow.

Once such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Cloudera (CLDR). Cloudera, Inc. provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Over the last thirty days, several analysts have been increasing their earnings estimates on Cloudera. This is underpinning a strong trend in the business. Seven analysts have increased their EPS numbers for the current year while three have followed suit for the next year. The moves have pushed up the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from a 3-cent loss to a 19-cent profit. Next year’s number has pushed up from 11 cents to 36 cents.

In a normally functioning market, this would have resulted in some upside action for the stock price. However, the war on higher beta stocks, with money moving to safety has put this stock on the defensive. Shares are off from a high over $12 to start the year to lows down under $7. When the market finally does normalize, stocks with strong trends like this have a good chance of recovering.

