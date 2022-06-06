Bull of the Day: Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Energy has been the hottest sector in the market this year. Year-to-date, there are several mega cap energy stocks which are up over 50%. How long can this hot hand last? Nobody knows for sure, but what I do know is that earnings in these companies are going one way…up. It’s not only oil, other areas in the energy sector like natural gas have been rocking and rolling as well.

Today’s Bull of the Day is one such stock. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Cheniere Energy LNG. Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the recent earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts all over Wall Street. Over the last sixty days, three analysts have increased their estimates for the current year. Next year, six have pushed up their numbers while only two have cut. The bullish moves have hiked up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $11.07 to $15.49 while next year’s number is up from $8.84 to $12.22.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock has been on a tear since bottoming out at the COVID lows in the low $30s. Since then, the stock has rallied along with the earnings projections. Now, a little over two years since bottoming out, the stock is over $100 higher, closing last Friday at $141.96.

