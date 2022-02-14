Bull of the Day: Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Capri Holdings CPRI is a luxury retail holding company that specializes in men’s and women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, and footwear. Its brand portfolio includes Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo, and Versace, each making up 75%, 10%, and 15% of total revenue, respectively.

Better-Than-Expected Q3 Earnings

Earlier this month, Capri reported strong fiscal third-quarter results.

Sales spiked 24% year-over-year to $1.61 billion, with each of its brands generating double-digit revenue growth. Versace total sales increased 295 to $251 million, while Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors posted revenue of $178 million and $1.18 billion, up 47% and 20%, respectively.

Adjusted earnings came in at $2.22 per share compared to $1.65 in the prior year period. Capri’s bottom line for Q3 also easily beat Wall Street’s consensus of $1.69.

Unsurprisingly, Capri has been impacted by the supply chain crisis, and management noted a 400-basis-point gross margin headwind because of rising costs. Capri also said that inventory levels at stores were lower than planned due to supply chain constraints.

However, the supply chain didn’t stop Capri from raising its outlook for the full year. It’s now targeting earnings of $6.00 per share, up from $5.30 per share it was forecasting in the previous quarter. And for 2023, CEO and Chairman John D. Idol said Capri expects to generate double-digit revenue and earnings growth as well.

Can CPRI Surge Higher?

In the past one year, shares of Capri have climbed about 46%, and over the past six months, the stock gained 12.2% compared to the S&P 500’s marginal 0.4% loss. Estimates have been rising too, and CPRI is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

For fiscal 2022, seven analysts revised their bottom-line estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped $0.66 to $6.00, which matches Capri’s own guidance. Earnings are expected to grow over 215% compared to 2021, and sales could see growth of 37% to $5.56 billion for the year.

Capri has proved that it is well-positioned as the coronavirus pandemic lingers. Recent results showed that it can generate much-needed profits in trying times, utilizing all three of its brands’ popularity in China (where the economy has bounced back and consumers are shopping at pre-pandemic levels) as well as its overall digital strength.

Even though inflation and supply chain chaos persist, management believes that Capri’s ongoing strategic initiatives will help deliver long-term, sustainable growth.

If you’re an investor searching for a luxury retail stock to add to your portfolio, make sure to keep CPRI on your shortlist.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.