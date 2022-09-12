Bull of the Day: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods CALM, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has been a substantial beneficiary of the surge in commodity prices this year. The stock hit an all-time high in price earlier this year, and after a summer pullback, CALM is now knocking on the door to eclipse those former highs. The company sports an ‘A’ rating for our Zacks Growth Style Score and a ‘B’ rating for our Zacks Momentum Style Score, indicating a strong likelihood that the stock propels higher on the powerful combination of positive earnings estimate revisions and stock price performance.

CALM is a component of the Zacks Agriculture – Products industry group, which currently ranks in the top 39% out of approximately 250 industries. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months. Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s future price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

By targeting stocks contained within the top industry groups, we can dramatically improve our odds of success. Also note the favorable characteristics for this industry below:



Company Description

Cal-Maine Foods produces, packages, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under recognized brand names including Egg-Land’s Best, Land O’ Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain. CALM markets and sells its products to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, and foodservice distributors. Cal-Maine Foods was founded in 1957 and is based in Ridgeland, MS.

This summer, retail shell egg prices reached record highs. Egg prices soared 38% year-over-year in July, as consumers continued to battle with increased prices at grocery stores. And while egg prices came down in August, the underlying trend remains remarkably positive – a bullish sign for CALM investors.



Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

CALM has built up an impressive earnings history, surpassing earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. The egg producer most recently reported fiscal Q1 EPS back in July of $2.25/share, a 50% beat over the $1.50 consensus estimate.

For the company’s fiscal second quarter, analysts are projecting that CALM delivered EPS of $1.98/share, reflecting an astounding 635.14% growth rate versus the same quarter in the prior year. CALM is scheduled to report the quarterly results on September 27th.

It’s a similar situation when we zoom out and view the full-year estimates. Analysts following the company have raised estimates by 107.75% over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2023 earnings now stands at $5.63/share, translating to growth of 107% relative to last year. Clearly, the growth is there for CALM investors.



Let’s Get Technical

CALM shares have advanced 60% this year during the bear market. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to make this type of price move while the market makes a series of lower lows. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.



Notice how both the 50-day moving average (blue line) and 200-day moving average (red line) are sloping up and have acted as support this year throughout the bullish move. The stock had been making a series of higher highs into April and experienced a pullback into the early summer. A new leg higher has begun, with the stock headed back to all-time highs. With both strong fundamentals and technicals, CALM is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Cal-Maine Foods has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and CALM continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run this year. Cautious investors may feel hesitant about investing in a stock that has come this far, but the fact is this elite company is still outperforming.

Bottom Line

CALM is rated a best-possible ‘A’ for our Zacks overall VGM score, and it’s easy to understand why that’s the case. Robust fundamentals combined with a strong technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix. Backed by a leading industry group and robust history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why this company is a compelling investment.

In addition, CALM currently pays a $3.00 annual dividend, equating to a very respectable 5.27% dividend yield. Recent positive earnings estimate revisions will help to provide a cushion during any potential market decline. This long-term stock market winner continues to prove its doubters wrong, and investors would be wise to consider CALM as a portfolio candidate if they haven’t already done so.



