When it comes to investing, it’s all about earnings. Stocks with the strongest earnings are the ones which will stand the test of time. You can sell investors on ideas, you can promise growth to Wall Street, but at the end of the day earnings will separate the real from the fake.

One way to find stocks with the best earnings profiles is to lean on the power of the Zacks Rank. Stocks with favorable Zacks Ranks have some of the strongest earnings trends. One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Cabot CBT. Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Cabot is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Chemical – Diversified industry which ranks in the Top 19% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the favorable rank is the series of earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, three analysts are increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. That bullish behavior has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $5.80 to $6.50, while next year’s number is up from $6.38 to $7.63. That represents growth of 29.48% for the current year and 17.44% for next year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

There has also been a ton of earnings surprises for the company recently. Over the last year, the company has beat earnings by an average of 19 cents or 16.17%. The stock has beat for seven consecutive quarters. Revenue growth is here too, with 24.37% revenue growth for the current year. That is set to die down to 5.8% growth for next year. Still, earnings are moving in the right direction as are sales.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.