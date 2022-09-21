Bull Of The Day: Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

Brigham Minerals (MNRL) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a D for Value and a B for Growth. I like when I see the divergence in growth and value scores as it tells me that I am on the right path. This company is in the mineral space and the company is focused on acquiring mineral rights in unconventional shale plays throughout the United States. Let’s explore more about this company in this Bull of The Day article.

Description

Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States - including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For MNRL, I see three beats and one miss of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. That is great to see, but by itself that is not enough to make the company a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The average positive earnings surprise over the course of the last year works out to be 14%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher.

Over the last 60 days, earning estimates have moved up for MNRL.

The quarter has moved from $0.64 to $0.65.

Next quarter has seen a bigger move, from $0.61 to $0.65.

The full fiscal year 2022 has increased from $2.64 to $2.74

Next fiscal year has seen the estimate move from $2.06 to $2.22.s

Positive movement in earnings stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

The valuation for this name is very attractive. I see the forward earnings multiple works out to be less than 10x and that is super cheap for a name that has posted topline growth of 140% in the most recent quarter. Price to book comes in a 2.1x which should keep value investors interested in the name.

Margins have seen a dramatic increase over the last three quarters.

The operating margin was 31.2, then it moved to 36.5 and most recently came in at 41.2. Those are impressive moves in operating margins and show the company is capable of posting higher EPS numbers.

