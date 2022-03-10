Bull of the Day: Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)

A huge bounce back for the market as crude oil prices came down from the moon to the stratosphere. The relief rally was great for downtrodden stocks that could not get themselves out of a rut. The one-day rally is not enough for the long-term. For the long-term, you need earnings. One way to find stocks with earnings staying power is by leaning on the Zacks Rank. Stocks with favorable Zacks Ranks have the strongest earnings trends. These trends can help these stocks outperform the broad market when it matters.

Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock in the good graces of our Zacks Rank. It’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Bluegreen Vacations (BVH). Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

It may not feel like it’s ever going to end, but the COVID pandemic will eventually sink off into the distance. Then, we will get back to doing things we used to do like go on vacations. Bluegreen sells vacation packages and ownership. The big boys in this space include Marriot Vacations VAC and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV). These stocks currently trade at near double-digit enterprise value to 2022 earnings estimate multiples. Bluegreen trades close to half that.

That is not the reason for the favorable Zacks Rank. Over the last week, analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish moves have pushed up the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.81 to $2.95 while next year’s number is up from $3.11 to $3.28. This comes on the heels of the company’s share buyback announcement, good for 8.8% of its market cap. On March 8th, Truist reiterated its “Buy” rating and raised its price target to $56 from $44.

