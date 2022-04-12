Bull Of The Day: Blucora (BCOR)

Blucora (BCOR) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is a timely name to look at as we have just about a week left before the tax deadline. You may not know it from the name of the company, but Blucora is parent company of TaxAct and HD Vest. Let’s explore more about this stock in this Bull Of The Day article.

Description

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company's products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For BCOR, I see four straight beats of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The beats have been getting better and better over the course of the last year.

Four quarters ago, the company posted a positive earning surprise of 8.3%. That was followed by a positive earnings surprise of 12% and then a 29% beat. The most recent quarter saw the best beat yet, a positive earnings surprise of 43%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher. For BCOR, I see annual estimates moving higher.

Over the last 60 days, I see a few increases.

The full fiscal year 2022 has moved from $1.66 to $1.99.

Next year has also seen a nice increase from $1.69 to $2.19.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation

I see a great valuation for BCOR as head into crunch time for tax season. The forward PE is 9.6x and that is very low considering the 15% topline growth the company posted in the most recent quarter. The price to book of 2.7x is below the 3x level that keeps value investors interested. The price to sales is just over 1x.

Blucora, Inc. Price and Consensus

Blucora, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blucora, Inc. Quote

