Bull of the Day: BJs Wholesale (BJ)

Loading the boat and buying stocks on dips has always been a profitable long-term strategy. Looking back at generational bottoms like March 2009 or October 1987, along with the benefit of hindsight, you can see the opportunity. Since the last recent stock market bottom in March of this year, stocks are up an incredible amount. Many stocks have rallied 50% or more, including today’s Bull of the Day which has doubled.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) BJs Wholesale Club (BJ). BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells products through its website and mobile app. As of March 5, 2020, it operated 217 clubs and 145 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, folks across the county were stocking up. Warehouse clubs like BJ’s, Costco (COST) and Walmart’s (WMT) Sam’s Club were full of masked shoppers grabbing non-perishables. The Consumer Services – Miscellaneous industry ranks in the Top 38% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Best Buy is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that also features a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of A, Momentum of D, to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A.

The reason for the great Zacks Rank is the flurry of recent earnings estimate increases coming from analysts. Over the sixty days, analysts have increased their earnings for the current year, and next year. The bullish moves have pushed up the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from a low of $1.70 to $2.21, while next year’s number is up from $1.81 to $2.10. The $2.21 consensus for the current year would represent EPS growth of 51.37% year-over-year.

