Bull of the Day: Big Lots (BIG)

One of the strongest industries lately has been retail. Specifically, Retail – Discount stores. That industry is currently in the Top 21% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Today’s Bull of the Day is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) within this industry. Stocks with positive Zacks Ranks have the strongest earnings trends. These strong trends take months to develop and don’t reverse on a dime like price.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Big Lots (BIG). Big Lots, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

The reason for the positive Zacks Rank is recent earnings revisions coming from Wall Street. Over the last week alone, six analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year while five have done so for next year. The bullish sentiment has increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $2.87 to $4.44 while next year’s number is up from $2.99 to $4.30. That’s pretty impressive given the $38.58 price point for BIG today. That puts the PE ratio down at 8.41x which is less than the industry average of 8.9x and the broad market’s 18.5x.

Big Lots, Inc. Price and Consensus

Big Lots, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Big Lots, Inc. Quote

Big Lots has been on an incredible run since bottoming out near $10 on March 16th. It hit a 52-week high of $42.33 on May 29th after reporting earnings. Earnings came in much higher than expected, more than tripling consensus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.