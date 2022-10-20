Bull of the Day: Bank OZK (OZK)

The market has been bouncing around a lot, reacting to inflationary headlines and now, earnings. The big question on everyone’s minds is when will the Fed pump on the breaks on its rate hikes. While the rest of them stress out about rate hikes, why not look for stock ideas that will actually benefit from rate hikes? Stocks like banks benefit from net interest margin, the difference between the rate they lend at and the rate they borrow.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Bank OZK OZK. Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The reason for the favorable rank is the series of earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, two analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish sentiment has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $4.22 to $4.51 while next year’s is up from $4.47 to $4.91.

It has helped its Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise Chart look amazing. As the stock has come down from highs over $50, the earnings have continued to rise. This has brought divergence, but not in the way technical analysts traditionally find it. This is divergence in between the stock’s price and its earnings consensus. Eventually, one of two things happen. Either earnings reel in, or the stock price catches up to earnings. Since earnings reversals are much rarer that a stock price reversal, this tends to be a great sign.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bank OZK (OZK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.