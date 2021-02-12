Bull of the Day: Amkor (AMKR)

In a market like this, you probably don’t need people trying to give you stock picks. I mean, it seems like the “dart board” approach works. Find the highest beta, most volatile stock you can imagine, buy some shares, and cash in for riches. You neighbor’s son is doing it, why can’t you? Anyone with a couple bucks can become a superstar.

Today’s Bull of the Day is not meant to rub it in the faces of those folks who haven’t quite hit the jack pot. Rather, this is a road map of how to hit big winners over the long run. Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy) Amkor (AMKR).Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications.

Not only is the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), but it also enjoys a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of C, and Momentum of A to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. That’s about the best one-two punch we can give a stock here at Zacks.

The reason for the favorable rank is positive earnings estimates coming from analysts. Over the last week alone, the current year Zacks Consensus Estimate has gone from $1.35 to $1.80 while next year’s number is up from $1.50 to $2.00.

