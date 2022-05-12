There are very few places to hide out there in the market. During this latest market selloff, it’s pretty much everything under the sun that is getting crushed. Even areas of the market that are supposed to benefit from inflationary increases have been under pressure. This creates a wonderful opportunity to snag stocks with strong earnings growth, which may have sold off with the broad market.

One such opportunity is in today’s Bull of the Day, Alpha Metallurgical Resources AMR. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The earnings numbers for AMR are absolutely ridiculous this year. Over the last ninety days, analysts have been aggressively increasing their earnings estimates for the stock. The Bullish behavior has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $48.61 to $84.55, while next year’s number is up from $11.11 to $32.83.

That is the reason why the stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). That consensus EPS number represents year-over-year growth of 78.85% growth for the current year. That is going to cool to a 36% contraction next year. But, estimates have risen so high so fast this year, the same fate could await the stock next year so keep an eye on it.

