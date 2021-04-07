Bull of the Day: Alcoa (AA)

It is easy for folks to forget that earnings season is right around the corner. We have had so much attention put on infrastructure bills and the small caps selling off, that it’s tough to remember the Dow is at all-time highs and the rest of the market is rocking and rolling. Today’s Bull of the Day is a stock that I feel ill stand the test of time. It’s a stock with a strong earnings history which has a great chance of hanging in there even when things go south.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Alcoa (AA). Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. In addition, it owns hydro power plants that produce and sell electricity to the wholesale market to traders, large industrial consumers, distribution companies, and other generation companies.

In addition to the favorable Zacks Rank, Alcoa has a Zacks Value Style Score of A, Growth of C, and Momentum of B to help it round out with a VGM Composite Score of A. The Metal Products – Distribution industry ranks in the Top 32% of our Zacks Industry Rank. There is good reason for the favorable rank. Over the last 30 days, four analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year as well as next year. The bullish consensus has pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate from $1.47 to $3.33 for the current year while next year’s number is up from 76 cents to $2.92.

