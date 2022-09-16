Bull of the Day: Albemarle (ALB)

Today’s Bull of the day is a stock with a ton of growth potential over the long-term. This stock benefits from a paradigm shift that’s taking place across the world. It’s the move from the internal combustion engine to EVs. It makes this company’s products, essentially the crude oil of the next generation.

Today’s Bull of the Day is diversified chemical operation Albemarle (ALB). Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The company serves the energy storage, petroleum refining, consumer electronics, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, and crop protection markets.

Now for the numbers, and they are impressive. Current year sales estimates call for 123.58% growth over last year. Next year, that number is expected to grow yet again, this time by 29.46%. That’s translating to solid EPS numbers as well. Current year EPS growth is in at 425.25%, with next year at 22.67%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The bulls just keep getting more bullish. That’s the reason for the very favorable Zacks Rank. Over the last sixty days, no fewer than nine analysts have jacked up their estimates for the current year as well as next year. The bullish move has sent the Zacks Consensus Estimates flying. Current year numbers are up from $12.63 to $21.22 over that period, while next year’s number is up from $15.54 to $26.03.

Albemarle stock has absolutely taken off since bottoming out in early 2020. It should come as no surprise that earnings bottomed out right around that same time. With the stock trading down under $60, earnings rounded out and now there is consistent year-over-year growth. Estimates continued to rise even as the stock’s price retraced from highs over $280 in November 2021 to under $180 in February of this year. Since then, with estimates skyrocketing, the stock has pushed back up to new all-time highs, and now sits around $300.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.