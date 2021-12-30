With the market up at all-time highs, it can feel like any stock you pick can be a winner. If we had better breadth, that may be the case. But the reality is, stocks with the strongest earnings trends have the best chances of delivering long-term profits to investors. One way to uncover these stocks is by leaning on the time-tested strength of our Zacks Rank. Stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank have the strongest earnings trends. When analysts are steadily increasing their earnings estimates for a stock, that means they know something we don’t. They know the industries they cover inside and out and understand the future prospects.

My cheat sheet, the Zacks Rank, led me to today’s Bull of the Day, AdvanSix ASIX. AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals.

AdvanSix is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) in the Chemical – Specialty industry which ranks in the Bottom 32% of our Zacks Industry Rank. The reason for the favorable Zacks Rank is the positive earnings estimate revisions coming from analysts. Over the last sixty days, one analyst has increased their estimates for the current year while one has cut their number. Looking at next year, there has been a positive revision as well. The bullish moves have increased our Zacks Consensus Estimates for the current year from $4.27 to $4.83 while next year’s number is up from $4.10 to $5.02.

A series of earnings surprises to the upside have helped underpin the move higher. Over the last year, the stock has beat earnings each quarter by an average of 35 cents or 46%. The earnings streak now sits at four consecutive quarters of earnings beats.





