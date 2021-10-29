Bull Of The Day: Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

Accel Entertainment (ACEL) is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) that sports an B for Value and an A for Growth. ACEL is the business of making slot machines and other gaming terminals. The company is reporting earnings next week, so let’s take a deeper look at this stock in this Bull of the Day article.

Description

Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company's business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Earnings History

When I look at a stock, the first thing I do is look to see if the company is beating the number. This tells me right away where the market’s expectations have been for the company and how management has communicated to the market. A stock that consistently beats has management communicating expectations to Wall Street that can be achieved. That is what you want to see.

For ACEL, I see a good history of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. There are three beats and one miss over the last four quarters.

The average positive earnings surprise over the last fours quarters works out to be -32%, and that is due to the lone miss skewing the average with a -300% reading. If we back that quarter out, we have an average that is closer to 55%.

Earnings Estimates Revisions

The Zacks Rank tells us which stocks are seeing earnings estimates move higher. For ACEL, I see estimates moving higher.

Over the last 90 days, I see a few increases.

This quarter has moved from 15 cents to 18 cents.

Next quarter is at 17 cents and that is up from 14 cents.

The full year 2021 is up from 63 cents to 74 cents.

Next year has seen an increase of 3 cents.

Positive movement in earnings estimates like that is why this stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation

The forward earnings multiple of 16x is pretty low considering the solid 37% sequenitial growth that was posted in the most recent quarter. It should be noted that sales are expected to growth 125% this year and 23% next year. A 7.5x price to book multiple is a little high, but on the low side we see a 2x price to sales multiple. I see margins moving in the right direction and when that is coupled with solid revenue growth you will get higher earnings. The higher the earnings go, the bigger the multiple.

Chart

Accel Entertainment, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Accel Entertainment, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Accel Entertainment, Inc. Quote

