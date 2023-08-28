Bull Market Rally: How Long Can It Last?

The S&P 500 has rallied in a big way in 2023 to date. Cooling inflation and a still-robust economy has helped investors to lose their fear of impending disaster and buy, buy, buy.

With no recession in sight, the market appears to have internalized a soft landing for the U.S. economy. Meanwhile, it’s becoming clear that the Federal Reserve will pivot away from interest rate hikes sooner rather than later.

Another key pillar of support has been a less bad outlook for earnings. The downturn in corporate earnings over recent quarters has been less severe than many had feared. Taken together, these factors have helped the S&P 500 rally more than 14% year-to-date.

However, some investors are starting to question whether or not tightening credit markets, historically high interest rates and steep stock valuations leave room for the bull market rally to continue in the months ahead.

Could Credit Market Volatility Derail the Bull Market?

One of the biggest reasons the S&P 500 rally has stalled this summer has been concern over the creditworthiness of the U.S. government and U.S. banks.

The first signs of trouble for credit markets came in early 2023, when rising interest rates, losses on commercial real estate holdings and exposure to cryptocurrency lending triggered a U.S. regional banking crisis that ultimately led to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic.

Regulators quickly stepped in to stabilize the banking industry, but Fed officials later noted U.S. credit market conditions tightened following the crisis.

Investors got even more troubling news on the credit market in August when Fitch Ratings downgraded its rating on U.S. debt from its highest rating of AAA to AA+.

Fitch is one of the leading bond ratings agencies, along with Moody’s and Standard & Poors. Fitch has never before downgraded its U.S. credit rating, but S&P downgraded its rating to AA+ back in 2011 and has maintained a AA+ rating ever since.

While the AA+ ratings from Fitch and S&P mean the likelihood of a U.S. default remains extremely low, investors are likely uneasy about a second U.S. credit downgrade in just 12 years.

Fitch also warned in August that challenging credit market conditions have increased the risk the agency will be forced to downgrade the credit ratings of dozens of U.S. banks, potentially including JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC).

In 2011, the S&P 500 dropped 19% from its highs following S&P’s U.S. credit downgrade. According to Jeffrey Buchbinder, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial, the S&P 500 sell-off triggered by the 2011 Fitch downgrade was short-lived—he expects the negative impact of the recent S&P downgrade will be as well.

In fact, the S&P 500 finished 2011 more than 12% above its post-downgrade lows and gained another 12% in the first quarter of 2012.

“On the equity side, we do not expect the U.S. debt situation to cause the type of market volatility experienced in 2011. But LPL Research believes stocks have moved a bit past what is justified by fundamentals in the short term, and a 5-10% pullback is overdue,” Buchbinder says.

Monetary Policy Uncertainty Is a Risk for the Bull Market Rally

Another key risk to the S&P 500 rally in coming months is monetary policy. In July, the Federal Open Market Committee issued its eleventh interest rate hike since March 2022, bringing its fed funds target rate range to a 22-year high of between 5.25% and 5.5%.

The good news for investors is the aggressive Fed tightening cycle now has inflation trending consistently lower. The bad news is the latest core personal consumption expenditures price index inflation reading for June was still 4.1%, more than double the Fed’s long-term inflation target of just 2%.

High interest rates increase borrowing costs for U.S. companies looking to invest in growing their businesses, weighing on economic growth. High interest rates on credit cards, mortgages and other consumer debt also makes shoppers less willing to spend money to support the economy.

While investors are hopeful the Fed will be in a position to begin cutting rates in early 2024, the latest FOMC meeting minutes indicate Fed officials still see “significant upside risks to inflation which could require further tightening of monetary policy.”

Could a Recession Derail the Stock Market Rally?

The Fed is now no longer anticipating a U.S. recession in 2023 or 2024, but economists agree the last year and a half of monetary policy tightening will have a lagging, negative impact on the economy moving forward.

The New York Fed Recession indicator suggests there is a 66% probability of a recession sometime in the next 12 months.

The Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in July. Jobs growth is generally a good sign a recession isn’t imminent, but June and July represent the first time the economy has added fewer than 200,000 jobs in back-to-back months since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

In addition to an economic slowdown, there are countless geopolitical risks that could trigger an economic recession and bring the S&P 500 rally to a screeching halt. Tensions between the U.S. and China have risen over a potential military conflict in Taiwan.

An escalation of the war between Russia and the Ukraine could trigger further volatility in global energy prices. In addition, 2024 U.S. presidential election debates over corporate tax hikes or big tech antitrust measures could take the wind out of the stock market.

Steep Valuations Pose a Challenge for the S&P 500

Amid all the headline risks for stock prices, one under-the-radar threat to the 2023 stock market rally may be that stocks have simply gotten too expensive. A combination of negative earnings growth and rising stock prices so far in 2023 means investors are now getting less bang for their buck when they buy stocks.

The S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio is currently 19.2, above both its five-year average of 18.6 and its 10-year average of 17.4.

Taking a longer-term perspective, the S&P 500’s Shiller PE ratio suggests the market may be even more overpriced. The S&P 500’s Shiller PE, which is an earnings ratio based on average inflation-adjusted earnings over a 10-year period, is currently 30.4, nearly 80% higher than its historical mean of around 17.

Analysts Remain Bullish

The S&P 500 is certainly facing plenty of risks over the next 12 months, but the market has successfully navigated a minefield of risks so far in 2023. Looking ahead, analysts are generally optimistic the stock market can continue to climb a wall of worry over the next year.

Wall Street analysts currently have an average 12-month S&P 500 price target of 5,034, suggesting about 14.1% upside from current levels. That price target also reflects consensus expectations that the S&P 500 will break above its January 2022 peak of around 4,818 and make new all-time highs within the next year.

George Ball, chairman of Sanders Morris Harris, says the combination of rising U.S. wages and low unemployment is likely enough to keep the S&P 500 on a bullish path for now.

“The S&P 500 is more likely to hit 5,000 by the end of this year than dip below 4,000, as companies are showing a remarkable ability to beat earnings expectations even with interest rates over 5%. The resiliency of U.S. companies creates a likelihood of $250 per share S&P 500 earnings in 2024, and that correlates to a 5-handle on the S&P 500 index,” Ball says.

DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas says an end to the Fed tightening cycle will be good news for the stock market, but investors must also ask themselves what the next positive catalyst for the S&P 500 will be.

“The most logical answer is continued operating leverage in Big Tech and a surge in consumer spending, since wage gains now exceed inflation. It is hard to put an S&P price on that dynamic, but another 5-10 percent gain seems reasonable,” Colas says.

