The Bull Market is Just Beginning. Time to Jump In

The sooner investors realize we are amid one of the great bull markets of our time, the better positioned they will be. Rarely in history has there been such a powerful confluence of bullish forces, and in periods like this before, the returns for equity markets were truly exceptional.



During the introduction of new technologies such as the radio, railroad and internet, each innovation unleashed waves of productivity, profitability, and investor wealth. Today, we are in another transformative era, defined by major technological breakthroughs in the form of Artificial Intelligence, digital assets and even more recently, quantum computing.



The last few years have already been quite good in the stock market, but I believe in the months and years ahead there will be an acceleration of gains. And technology isn’t the only driver. The political and monetary backdrop is also turning supportive. A pro-business administration combined with an approaching interest rate cutting cycle provides a tailwind for both risk appetite and corporate earnings.



The surge in new IPOs this year is another clear signal of a bull market, as companies and investors alike often rush to the public markets when optimism and liquidity are running high.



While the broad market should perform very well in the years ahead, the real opportunity lies in identifying the sectors and companies that will deliver outsized returns. In this piece, we’ll explore which areas of the market look most compelling right now, and how investors can position themselves to take advantage of this unfolding bull market.



Stocks to Watch: AI, Digital Assets, and Quantum Computing



Just as past industrial and digital revolutions reshaped the economy, today’s breakthroughs in AI, digital assets, and quantum computing are creating entirely new industries while driving productivity, efficiency, and long-term growth.



AI adoption has been staggering, OpenAI alone now has over a billion weekly users and the competing LLMs have nearly as many. So far in the public markets, the real winners have been infrastructure providers: GPU and custom chipmakers, data center service providers, and energy suppliers. With Hyperscaler spending on AI infrastructure expected to surpass $1 trillion in the coming years, there will be tidal waves of capital flowing into this sector.



Continued . . .



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Best $1 Investment You Can Make



This unique Zacks Ultimate arrangement grants you 30-day access to all our private portfolios for only $1 without a cent of additional obligation.



These portfolios have already closed 142 double and triple-digit gains so far this year. While not all our picks are winners, members saw gains of +220.3%, +298.3%, +627.5%, and even +1,708.5%.¹ Invitation ends Sunday, August 24.



Start Zacks Ultimate Access Now >>



------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Digital assets are also transforming markets. Bitcoin has reasserted itself as the top performing macro asset, surging more than 100% in just the last 12 months, while tokenization and stablecoins are changing how capital moves. Tokenization, still in its infancy, will allow 24/7 trading, instant settlement and numerous other innovations, while stablecoins provide a new layer of liquidity that enables faster capital redeployment across markets.



The adoption of these financial innovations are accelerating with Tokenized Treasuries having already crossed $7B in market size this year, and Stablecoin settlement volumes now exceeding Visa’s annual payment volume, accounting for over $35 trillion in settlements between February 2024 and February 2025.



While Bitcoin remains the purest and most powerful way to gain exposure, brokerages offering crypto access and firms pioneering tokenized assets present equally compelling opportunities.



Quantum computing, once distant science fiction, is now entering commercialization. Advances in qubit coherence, error correction, and hybrid quantum-classical systems are opening real use cases in logistics, biotech, and materials. Stocks in the space have surged as investors begin to price in the massive long-term potential, though the industry is still relatively very small. Researchers forecast that the total quantum computing market will grow at more than 30% annually through 2030.



Together, these forces are not only fueling speculative enthusiasm but attracting real capital flows and positioning them as defining themes of this bull market.



Political and Economic Tailwinds for Equities



One of the most powerful forces behind equity bull markets is liquidity. Lower rates reduce borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, improving corporate earnings and encouraging new investment. Historically, markets tend to re-rate higher during these periods as valuations expand and investors are emboldened to take on more risk. In fact, nearly every major bull run of the past century coincided with falling rates.



Beyond monetary policy, the political and regulatory backdrop is also supportive. The current administration has leaned heavily into business incentives, infrastructure investment, and targeted support for high-growth sectors like artificial intelligence and domestic manufacturing.



The surge in new public listings is another hallmark of a bull market. Investor appetite for IPOs has returned in force, with 219 IPOs on US exchanges so far in 2025, up 87% from the 117 IPOs by this point in 2024. High profile debuts such as Figma, a design platform, and Bullish, a crypto exchange, highlight both the diversity of sectors coming public and the confidence of private companies in tapping public markets. Historically, IPO booms have been closely tied to strong equity cycles, reflecting both abundant liquidity and investor optimism.



Together, falling rates, pro-business policy, and a vibrant IPO pipeline form a powerful set of tailwinds.



The Power of the Zacks Rank



I honestly don’t think there is a better tool out there than the Zacks Rank for navigating this bull market. The simple yet powerful tool, grounded in earnings estimate revisions, has consistently identified leaders before the broader market catches on. One prime example was Nvidia, which was flagged as a Strong Buy by the Zacks Rank right at the start of its AI-driven explosion.



I remember initially being a doubter of the Nvidia bull run as it sat on the Zacks Rank, thinking the stock must be overvalued. But analysts’ revisions of Nvidia’s earnings were spot on and often understated the incredible growth Nvidia experienced from 2023 through today.



I’m regularly struck by the Zacks Rank’s ability to tap into emerging trends just as they begin to accelerate. While investors may spend countless hours researching to find the next big story, the Rank has a way of naturally guiding attention to those very companies.



Good diligence, of course, is always necessary, but experience has shown me that combining thoughtful research with the Zacks Rank framework dramatically increases the odds of uncovering the leading stocks without having to be a technology prophet.



Positioning for the Next Leg Higher in the Stock Market



Based on these factors, I believe that this bull market has a very robust foundation. Paradigm shifting technological advances in AI, digital assets, and quantum computing are converging with a supportive political backdrop, a coming interest rate cutting cycle, and a resurgent IPO market. These are the very conditions that have historically marked the early stages of immense equity gains.



For investors, the broad market should continue to perform well, but the real opportunity lies in tilting portfolios toward the sectors and companies with the highest potential for outsized gains. That means focusing on the major beneficiaries of AI, the firms enabling digital asset adoption, and the pioneers commercializing quantum breakthroughs.



At the same time, using proven tools like the Zacks Rank will give investors a crucial edge and aid in uncovering leading stocks before the crowd fully catches on. Nvidia’s meteoric rise is just one reminder of how powerful estimate revisions and momentum can be in spotting tomorrow’s winners today.



This rally still has a way to go, and for those who position themselves appropriately, the next leg higher in the stock market could be the most rewarding investment periods of our time.



The Best Way to Find Zacks’ Top Picks for Today



Today, I'm pleased to offer you full, 30-day, real-time access to every stock and ETF we recommend as part of our celebrated Zacks Ultimate service.



Our expert-led recommendation services are designed to highlight the most promising stocks on the market, including the hottest AI and quantum computing firms, insider trades (the legal kind), home run moves, stocks under $10, earnings surprise stocks, and much more.



The total cost is only $1, and there's no obligation to spend a cent more.



This includes the real-time buy and sell recommendations, along with expert market insights from ALL of Zacks' private portfolio services.



While future success isn't guaranteed, Zacks Ultimate members recently had opportunities to close gains of +220.3%, +298.3%, +627.5%, and an incredible +1,708.5%.¹



Free Bonus Report: You'll also receive our Special Report, The Semiconductor Surge: A Single Stock to Watch. As demand and revenue for semiconductor stocks continue to boom, this little-known chipmaker looks to rival Nvidia's explosive growth moving forward.



Don't wait – this opportunity ends at midnight Sunday, August 24.



Gain Zacks Ultimate Access and Our Bonus Semiconductor Surge Report Right Now for Just $1 >>



All the best,

Ethan



Ethan Feller has a decade of experience trading in markets. He graduated from Ithaca College with a BA in Economics. Prior to joining Zacks, Ethan worked at a proprietary trading firm where he focused on statistically significant short-term trading strategies in stocks and futures. He invites you to follow all Zacks private trades for 30 days along with our bonus Semiconductor Surge report at a total cost of only $1.



¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position. Access grants you a comprehensive list of all open and closed trades.







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.