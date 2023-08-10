Bull Market Indicator or Bear Market Rally? History's Message for Where Stocks Could Head Next

The Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) ETF has been on a tear so far in 2023. Here's what history shows as a possibility for what could happen next. Of course, technical analysis is not some magical crystal ball, and long-term investors always prosper, but these three charts are something to be aware of as we move to a seasonally weak period for the stock market.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 9, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 10, 2023.

Eric Cuka has positions in Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

