Bull Market Bonanza: 3 Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next Bull Run

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re on the lookout for stocks to buy before the next bull market, look no further. Searching the market for stocks that have the potential to rise sharply requires positive market approaches. Market observers are paying close attention to three contenders who stand out. Each makes a distinct argument supported by cunning business moves and cutting-edge technology.

To begin with, the first is causing a stir with its grand ambitions for computing infrastructure growth. The corporation is putting itself at the forefront of the emerging metaverse revolution by bolstering its artificial intelligence (AI) research skills. However, the second one is out to restore its position as the semiconductor industry leader. The business prioritizes product variety, transistor performance, and AI.

Similarly, the third one’s data center income has increased astoundingly. The third unquestionably dominates this market because of the growing need for AI and rapid computing solutions. Furthermore, it offers previously unheard-of development prospects because of its deliberate worldwide expansion and the growing need for sovereign AI in areas outside of the U.S. and China.

Therefore, these three businesses present an opportunity to ride the AI innovation wave, symbolizing the fusion of state-of-the-art technology.

Stocks to Buy Before Bull Market: Meta (META)

Source: fyv6561 / Shutterstock.com

By the end of the year, Meta (NASDAQ:META) expects to have around 600,000 H100 equivalents of compute and about 350,000 H100s in compute infrastructure and AI research. The organization strongly emphasizes investments in cutting-edge computational infrastructure to support AI developments.

On the other hand, Meta takes an open-source stance, supporting industry innovation while maintaining proprietary product implementations. The organization’s open-source projects, which include PyTorch development and Llama models, attract top talent.

However, robust sales of Quest 3 helped Reality Labs’ revenue exceed $1.1 billion in Q4 2023. To fulfill its vision of the metaverse, Meta keeps making significant investments in AR, VR, and MR technologies. Goods like the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are well received and support Meta’s expansion plans.

Finally, with its investments in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, virtual and augmented reality, and the metaverse, Meta is positioned to lead the industry in innovation. In summary, Meta is committed to delivering transformational experiences to its consumers and growing its AI capabilities, as seen by its major concentration on computing infrastructure.

Intel (INTC)

The chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) can restore its leadership in transistor and power performance by 2025 and achieve five nodes in four years. Intel 3, the company’s first advanced node, demonstrated steady yield growth and performance.

Moreover, Intel Foundry Services (IFS) made significant strides, securing meaningful collaborations and design accolades. Intel is becoming a major player in the foundry business, with over 75 ecosystem and customer test chips put out and over 50 in the works.

With strategic changes like merging its Graphics Group and Accelerated Computing Systems, Intel hopes to expand into new sectors like AI, networking, and automotive and diversify its product line. For instance, products like the Intel Core Ultra CPUs and Intel Xeon Scalable processors are targeted for AI workloads. With that, Intel has made significant strides in developing AI sectors like edge devices and AI computing.

Lastly, with its continuous worldwide manufacturing presence, Intel offers reliable access to capacity in all key locations. Hence, the company is on track with its growth initiatives, guaranteeing an adequate supply to keep up with the increasing demand.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com

The $47.5 billion data center revenue predicted for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) in 2023 is a vital milestone. This shows the segment’s explosive growth and contribution to total business revenue. The data center category has demonstrated robust performance and market dominance, with revenue more than doubled from the previous year.

Additionally, the demand for accelerated computing, AI training and inference, data processing, and CUDA-accelerated workloads across several sectors has significantly increased data center revenue. Certainly, all areas had robust revenue growth for Nvidia’s data centers, except China, since U.S. export control laws caused a sharp fall in revenue. Despite this fall, Nvidia has been distributing substitutes that don’t need a license for the Chinese market.

Likewise, another factor driving demand is the need for sovereign AI. Nations are investing in AI infrastructure to support their industry ecosystems and research. These regions are not only the U.S. and China. In short, Nvidia has substantial growth potential and a large market due to its strong presence outside the U.S. and China and the rising need for AI infrastructure and solutions.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in META, INTC and NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Bull Market Bonanza: 3 Stocks Set to Skyrocket in the Next Bull Run appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.