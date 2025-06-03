The Bull Market is Back: 3 Stocks to Buy Now (HIMS, APP, META)

After several months of extreme volatility driven by geopolitical uncertainty and shifting tariff policies, bullish momentum has returned to the market. With tariff policy moderating, economic growth forecasts rebounding, and AI-driven productivity gains continuing to accelerate, investors are once again embracing risk.

In this renewed environment, select stocks with strong fundamentals and emergent business models are breaking out. The three companies highlighted here, Hims & Hers Health ( HIMS ), AppLovin ( APP ), and Meta Platforms ( META ), not only exhibit powerful technical momentum, but also boast robust growth outlooks and top Zacks Ranks. These three have been leading stocks over the last year and continue to show leadership characteristics, making them some of the most appealing investments in the market today.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AppLovin: Top Ranked Stock on the Verge of New Highs

AppLovin, a leading software and mobile marketing technology company, has quietly become one of the most impressive performers in the market over the past two years. The stock has delivered a remarkable run, fueled by consistent earnings growth and a valuation that remained attractive enough to draw sustained interest from institutional investors.

APP spent much of the last two years atop of the Zacks Rank, thanks to its consistent upward-trending earnings revisions. While the stock briefly dropped off the list ahead of the March–April correction, when it along with the market sold off hard, analyst sentiment has turned sharply positive once again. Consensus estimates for FY25 have been revised up by 22%, while FY26 estimates have climbed by 26.4%, reflecting renewed confidence in AppLovin’s long-term profit growth and awarding it the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

From a technical standpoint, APP is also showing compelling momentum. After consolidating and breaking higher twice since the recent lows, the stock is again consolidating below a key level of resistance at $400. A decisive move above this threshold would likely trigger another leg higher, setting the stage for a potential breakout to new all-time highs..



Image Source: TradingView

Hims & Hers Health: Shares Rally on Earnings Upgrades

Hims & Hers Health, a direct-to-consumer digital health company specializing in telemedicine and wellness products, has emerged as one of the standout performers over the past year. The company has seen rapid growth across multiple product lines, including mental health, dermatology, and sexual wellness, but the biggest recent catalyst has been its expansion into the weight-loss treatment market. With demand for GLP-1-related services surging, Hims is well-positioned to capitalize on a multibillion-dollar category that’s still in its early stages of consumer adoption.

Analyst expectations have responded accordingly. The company is now projected to grow earnings at a very impressive compound annual rate of 36.5% over the next three to five years. Additionally, Hims currently boasts a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting a wave of recent earnings upgrades. Current-quarter EPS estimates have surged 21.4%, while FY25 estimates are up 14.4%, and FY26 estimates have increased 11.6%.

Technically, the stock is in breakout mode. After consolidating in a classic bull flag pattern, HIMS recently broke above key resistance and is once again moving towards its all-time highs. If shares can hold above the breakout level, the path appears clear for further upside as momentum and thematic trends continue to align.



Image Source: TradingView

Meta Platforms: Stock Breaks Out on AI News

Meta Platforms (META) continues to prove it is both a dominant digital platform business and an agile innovator. Despite operating at a massive scale, with billions in free cash flow and over 3 billion daily active users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, Meta still executes with the speed and ambition of a startup.

The stock recently broke out from a multi-week consolidation pattern following a wave of bullish AI news. Earlier this year, Meta launched its AI-powered advertising platform, designed to automate key aspects of campaign creation, targeting, and performance optimization. The early results have been exceptional, driving stronger ad engagement and accelerating ad revenue growth. On Monday, the company took things a step further, announcing that by the end of this year, the entire ad-buying and campaign management process would be fully automated by AI. This move positions Meta at the forefront of AI-driven marketing technology and further enhances its already-dominant ad business.

While Meta currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting mixed analyst revisions in recent weeks, the stock remains one of the best-positioned among the “Magnificent 7.” Shares trade at 25.4x forward earnings, right in line with Meta’s historical median valuation, and the company is still projected to grow earnings at a robust 16.1% annually over the next three to five years.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in META, APP and HIMS?

Each of these stocks offers a compelling mix of strong fundamentals, breakout technical setups, and exposure to powerful long-term themes, from AI and digital advertising to telemedicine and personalized health. While they operate in different industries, Meta, AppLovin, and Hims & Hers Health are united by accelerating earnings momentum and investor demand. For those looking to take advantage of the renewed bull market, these three names are well worth a closer look.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.