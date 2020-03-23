Bull Gold Miners & MLP: 2 ETFs to Watch on Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks slumped on the coronavirus fear. Among the top ETFs, investors saw SPY lost 4.3%, DIA retreat 4.4%, and QQQ move 3.9% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

NUGT: Volume 3.01 Times Average

This leveraged gold miner’s ETF was in the spotlight as around 52.36 million shares moved hands compared with an average 17.76 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as NUGT lost about 13.6% in the last session. The movement can largely be credited to the recent slump in the gold prices amid rising greenback. NUGT has shed 86.1% in a month’s time.

AMLP: Volume 3.59 Times Average

This MLP ETF was under the microscope as 119.2 million shares moved hands. This compares with average trading volume of roughly 34.43 million shares and came as AMLP added 10.2% in the trading session. AMLP has lost about 53.5% over the past month.

