Bull of the Day: Vertex (VERX)

Vertex VERX, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offers enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. Shares of the corporate tax provider are widely outperforming the market this year with the backing of a leading industry group. The stock is hitting a series of 52-week highs and displaying relative strength as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked company.

VERX stock is part of the Zacks Internet – Software industry group, which currently ranks in the top 31% out of more than 250 Zacks Ranked Industries. Because it is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect this group to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has over the past several months:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This industry is also showing favorable characteristics as we can see below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Vertex provides tax compliance, reporting, data and document management, and determination solutions. In addition, the company’s services include tax return preparation, filing and tax payment, and notice management.

In addition, Vertex offers workflow management tools, role-based security, event logging, and data analytics. Its pre-built integration platform includes mapping data fields, business logic and configurations, as well as SAP-specific tools.

Late last year, Vertex announced a plan to acquire e-invoicing leader Pagero, which is helping to accelerate the company’s revenue growth. Other acquisitions throughout this year – including a tax-specific AI technology – bolster the case for a bullish outlook.

Vertex sells its products through software licenses and software as a service subscription. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

The top-ranked company has put together an impressive earnings history; Vertex hasn’t missed the earnings mark since it became publicly traded back in 2020. Back in August, Vertex reported second-quarter earnings of $0.15/share, a 15.4% surprise over the $0.13/share consensus estimate.

The tax technology firm has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.5%. Consistently beating earnings estimates is a recipe for success.

VERX shares received a boost as analysts covering the company have been increasing their 2025 earnings estimates lately. Next year’s earnings estimates have risen 1.43% in the past 60 days. The 2025 Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate now stands at $0.71/share, reflecting a potential growth rate of 25.8% relative to this year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s Get Technical

VERX stock has advanced nearly 60% this year alone. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.

Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to witness this type of price move. VERX shares broke out to a series of all-time highs this year:



Image Source: StockCharts

Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. The stock has been widely outperforming the major indices, indicating a prolonged period of relative strength. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, VERX stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Vertex has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and VERX continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run into the end of this year and beyond.

Bottom Line

Buying pressure continues to accumulate in VERX stock, with volume steadily increasing throughout the year. This indicates that institutions are beginning to load up, a signal that the stock’s advance may be just getting started.

Backed by a top industry group and impressive history of earnings beats, it’s not difficult to see why this company is a compelling investment. Robust fundamentals combined with an appealing technical trend certainly justify adding shares to the mix. The future looks bright for this highly-ranked, leading stock.

