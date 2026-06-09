Bull of the Day: Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings UCTT) is emerging as one of the strongest beneficiaries of the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI)-driven semiconductor spending boom.

While investors have focused much of their attention on industry giants, Ultra Clean occupies a critical position within the semiconductor equipment supply chain, providing subsystems, components, and manufacturing services to leading chip equipment makers like Applied Materials AMAT) and Lam Research LRCX).

Furthermore, Ultra’s Services division for cleaning and coating chips sells directly to semiconductor giants such as Taiwan Semiconductor TSM), Intel INTC), Micron Technology MU), Samsung, and SK Hynix.

With earnings estimates moving sharply higher amid favorable industry trends, and Ultra still having a reasonable valuation relative to its growth outlook, UCTT appears well positioned for continued upside after skyrocketing more than 230% year to date.



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Earnings Revisions Are Driving the Story

Sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Ultra is experiencing substantial upward revisions in profit forecasts. In the last 60 days, Consensus estimates for fiscal 2026 earnings have spiked 23%, from $1.90 per share to $2.35.

Plus, FY27 EPS estimates are up more than 1% in the last two months from $4.20 to $4.26.



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More astonishing is that over the last year, EPS estimates for FY26 and FY27 have now skyrocketed more than 300% and 200%, respectively.

Analysts now expect Ultra’s annual earnings to soar 123% this year, with FY27 EPS projected to spike another 80%.

For growth investors, these are the types of estimate revisions that often precede additional stock gains even after a monstrous rally.



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Ultra is Riding the AI Infrastructure Buildout

It’s noteworthy that Ultra’s Zacks Electronics-Manufacturing Industry is currently in the top 1% of over 240 Zacks industries. This comes as the broader semiconductor market is in the midst of a multi-year expansion fueled by AI, cloud computing, advanced memory, and high-performance computing applications.

As leading chipmakers and foundry providers continue investing in next-generation capacity, demand for Ultra’s products and services should remain robust.

Industry forecasts continue to call for substantial semiconductor growth over the next several years, supported by AI-related demand and increasing chip complexity. Those trends directly benefit equipment suppliers and their key partners, including Ultra Clean.

Growth at a Reasonable Valuation

Despite a massive rally over the past year, Ultra's valuation remains surprisingly reasonable given its earnings trajectory. Trading around $84 a share, UCTT is at a 40X forward earnings multiple, which still offers a slight discount to its Zacks Industry average of 45X.

More reassuring is that Ultra's PEG ratio has remained near 1.0, suggesting the market may not be fully pricing in the expected earnings acceleration.



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Bottom Line

Ultra Clean offers investors exposure to one of the most important themes in technology today: the infrastructure components required to build the next generation of AI chips.

As long as the AI spending cycle remains intact and earnings estimates continue moving higher, UCTT looks like a stock that could still have plenty of upside.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.