Bull of the Day: Stantec (STN)

Today’s Bull of the Day isn’t one of those high-flying tech stocks that everyone is talking about. This one is a company that you might walk past every day and not even realize it. You ever find yourself walking past a construction site, squinting past the mesh tarp, and wondering, “Who the heck is designing all this stuff?” While the hardhats get the glory of visible progress, it’s the brainy engineers and designers behind the scenes calling the shots.

Today’s Bull of the Day is Stantec (STN), a company that’s quietly building the future, one water treatment plant, highway system, and city skyline at a time. Stantec provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Now, I don’t usually get my kicks from engineering firms, but when a stock’s earnings revisions are looking this bullish, I’m going to pay attention.

Stantec is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock. The reason for the favorable rank is that six analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current year and next year. The bullish moves has increased our Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year from $3.58 to $3.86 while next year’s number is up from $4.07 to $4.33. That represents growth of 19.5% for the current year and 12.2% for next year. On the revenue side of things, revenue growth its at 11% for the current year and 9.71% next year.

Pull up the Price, Consensus, and EPS Surprise (PC&ES) chart and you'll see what I’m talking about. It’s the classic staircase pattern that we love to see—estimates climbing, and price following right along. This isn’t a flash in the pan; it’s a calculated march upward. That tells me the market is beginning to appreciate just how consistent Stantec’s execution has been.

Technically speaking, the stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. That’s a green light in my K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple, Stupid) methodology. And it’s not flirting with resistance—it’s cruising in blue sky territory, where momentum can take over and valuations start to expand.

Infrastructure. Water. Transportation. Environmental services. This isn’t some fad riding the AI hype train. These are tangible, long-cycle projects backed by public and private investment. The U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is still pumping billions into the system, and municipalities around North America are scrambling to modernize outdated systems. Who are they calling? Firms like Stantec.

