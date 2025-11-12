Bull of the Day: Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has become one of the defining stocks of this bull market, symbolizing the rise of retail investors and the convergence of fintech, crypto, and traditional finance. The company continues to broaden its reach, expanding from a trading platform into a full-scale financial ecosystem that now includes banking, asset management, mortgages, and most recently, it announced efforts to enter private market investing.

Operationally, Robinhood is firing on all cylinders. Revenue growth remains strong, profitability is improving, and analysts have been steadily raising earnings estimates, earning the stock a top Zacks Rank.

Shares have already been among the market’s top performers this year. While gains have paused in recent weeks, the technical setup points to a potential new leg higher. Combined with the company’s expanding business lines and positive estimate revisions, the next move for HOOD could again be to the upside.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Shares Get Upgraded

Robinhood Markets has seen a steady stream of upward earnings revisions since early 2023, with the pace accelerating in recent weeks. The stock now carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating. Current-quarter earnings estimates have been raised nearly 30%, while full-year and next-year projections are up 23% and 20%, respectively.

In its most recent quarterly report, Robinhood beat earnings expectations by 19.6% and has surpassed consensus estimates in nine of the last ten quarters. Looking ahead, earnings are projected to rise 22.5% annually over the next three to five years, with revenue expected to grow 45.1% this year and 20.3% next year.

These strong results reflect Robinhood’s rapid expansion across multiple financial verticals. From crypto trading and its growing asset management arm, now exceeding $1 billion in AUM, to its new ventures in mortgage lending and private market investing, the company continues to leverage its brand and user-friendly platform to capture market share across the broader fintech landscape.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood Stock Forming a Bullish Technical Pattern

Robinhood has been one of the standout performers of the year, surging more than 250% since January, reflecting its exceptional market expansion and growing investor confidence. Over the past two months, however, shares have paused to consolidate, leading some commentators to speculate that a pullback may be coming.

That scenario appears unlikely unless the broader market enters a significant correction, which current conditions don’t suggest. Instead, HOOD is displaying a classic consolidation pattern, trading between $120 and $150. A breakout above the $150 resistance level would likely trigger the next leg higher, continuing the stock’s powerful uptrend.

Conversely, if shares were to fall below $120, it could signal a temporary loss of momentum, offering investors a chance to wait for a new base to form before reentering. For now, the technical setup remains constructive, and the broader trend points upward.



Image Source: TradingView

Should Investors Buy Shares in HOOD?

Robinhood continues to execute on multiple fronts, expanding its platform, gaining market share, and delivering consistent earnings surprises. The company’s strong fundamentals, accelerating growth, and clear technical strength all support the case for further upside.

While short-term volatility is possible after such a large run, HOOD remains one of the few fintech names combining rapid innovation with improving profitability. For investors looking to participate in the next leg of the bull market, Robinhood stands out as a compelling buy-on-strength opportunity.

