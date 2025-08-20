Bull of the Day: Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets Company Overview

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock Robinhood Markets ( HOOD ) has risen to become the foremost financial services platform for retail investors. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the startup first rose to prominence by being the first mainstream broker to offer commission-free equity trading. The platform has grown its user base considerably by “democratizing” finance through its commission-free trading and zero account minimum model. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinhood’s business exploded amid a red-hot market and many millennials working from home. However, behind its co-founder and CEO, Vlad Tenev, Robinhood has leveraged that success to diversify and grown its business beyond equity markets into credit and crypto markets.

Robinhood Benefits from Active Markets

Robinhood benefits dramatically in active markets. For instance, the trading volumes surged after the COVID-19 crash and subsequent bull market. Now, a similar roadmap is in store for the stock after the after the tariff-induced crash and robust bull market rebound of 2025. Increased retail participation over the past few years has led to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.7% in the company’s transaction-based revenue segment. Meanwhile, annual revenue doubled from 2022 to 2024. In addition, the company turned profitable in 2024 for the first time and never looked back.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Robinhood also tends to beat Wall Street estimates. For example, the company has beaten Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates in nine of the past ten quarters and surpassed those estimates by a healthy 19.46% margin in the past four.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOOD: A Plethora of New Growth Avenues

CEO Vlad Tenev has built a career around democratizing finance, driving innovation, and embracing technology. With the massive success of the company’s core business, Tenev has been able to continuously deliver a plethora of new growth avenues, including:

· Prediction Markets: Users can bet on anything from economics to sports to politics to pop culture.

· Crypto Trading: Robinhood has dove headfirst into the crypto space. The company offers crypto trading and is looking to ‘tokenize’ crypto assets.

· Robinhood Gold: A premium Robinhood subscription with perks like higher interest, larger instant deposits, and research reports.

Wall Street is Becoming More Bullish on HOOD

Wall Street analysts tracked by Zacks Investment Research anticipate that the company’s impressive fundamental performance will continue, with several analysts boosting their rating on the company over the past few months.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Robinhood’s journey from a startup to a leading financial platform is a testament to its disruptive business model and strategic evolution. By continuously innovating, the company has successfully diversified its revenue streams beyond commission-free trading.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

