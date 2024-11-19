Bull of the Day: Plexus (PLXS)

Plexus Corporation, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a global provider of electronic manufacturing services. The stock is displaying relative strength, breaking out to the upside this month amid a bullish move that pushed shares to new all-time highs.

The price movement is a sign of strength as we head deeper into the historically-positive fourth quarter. Increasing volume has attracted investor attention as buying pressure accumulates in this top-ranked stock.

Plexus is part of the Zacks Electronics – Manufacturing Services industry group, which currently ranks in the top 16% out of more than 250 industries. Because this group is ranked in the top half of all Zacks Ranked Industries, we expect it to outperform the market over the next 3 to 6 months, just as it has over the prior 3 months:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Also note the favorable metrics for this industry group below:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Historical research studies suggest that approximately half of a stock’s price appreciation is due to its industry grouping. In fact, the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1. It’s no secret that investing in stocks that are part of leading industry groups can give us a leg up relative to the market. By focusing on leading stocks within the top industries, we can dramatically improve our stock-picking success.

Company Description

Plexus offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions. The company delivers its services to companies in a host of different sectors including healthcare and life sciences, industrial, aerospace and defense, and communications.

In its fiscal fourth quarter, Plexus won 26 manufacturing contracts that are worth a combined $230 million in annualized revenues. The company’s expansion into several secular growth markets and massive backlog bode well for the foreseeable future. The funnel of qualified manufacturing opportunities is pegged at $3.5 billion, indicating a strong pipeline for growth.

In addition to its continuation of new program ramps, Plexus has been streamlining its manufacturing facilities to optimize its operations. The company is expanding its presence in low-cost regions, establishing its presence in Penang, Malaysia and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Earnings Trends and Future Estimates

A leading electronics manufacturer, Plexus PLXS has built up an impressive earnings history, surpassing earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings beat of 10.3%.

Just last month, Plexus reported fiscal Q4 earnings of $1.85 per share, a 20.9% surprise over the $1.53/share consensus estimate. Revenues of $1.05 billion also exceeded projections by 4.3%.

Analysts are bullish on the stock and have been raising earnings estimates across the board. The fiscal Q1 consensus EPS estimate has been revised upward in the past 60 days by 8.97% to $1.58/share. If the company is able to achieve this, it would translate to a 51.9% growth rate versus the same quarter last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s Get Technical

This market leader has seen its stock advance more than 40% in 2024 alone. Only stocks that are in extremely powerful uptrends are able to experience this type of outperformance. This is the kind of stock we want to include in our portfolio – one that is trending well and receiving positive earnings estimate revisions.



Image Source: StockCharts

Notice how both the 50-day (blue line) and 200-day (red line) moving averages are sloping up. The stock has been making a series of higher highs throughout the year. With both strong fundamental and technical indicators, PLXS stock is poised to continue its outperformance.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. As we know, Plexus has recently witnessed positive revisions. As long as this trend remains intact (and PLXS continues to deliver earnings beats), the stock will likely continue its bullish run.

Bottom Line

PLXS stock sports the second-highest Zacks VGM Style Score, indicating a strong likelihood that shares continue to propel higher based on a powerful combination of earnings growth and favorable momentum metrics.

Buoyed by a leading industry group, it’s not difficult to see why Plexus is a compelling investment. A healthy number of contract wins along improved operational efficiencies paint a pretty picture for this top-rated stock.

Recent positive earnings estimate revisions should also serve to create a ‘floor’ in terms of any sudden or unexpected downside moves. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to put PLXS on your shortlist.

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

