Bull of the Day: Philip Morris (PM)

Philip Morris PM is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future, evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector.

The stock sports a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings expectations moving higher across the board.



In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Tobacco industry, which is currently ranked in the top 7% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company stacks up.

PM Shares Soar

Philip Morris shares have benefited nicely from its latest set of better-than-expected results, with the company exceeding both consensus EPS and sales expectations. Demand has remained strong for the tobacco titan, with product innovations, namely its smoke-free business (SFB), remaining key for its future.

Shipment volumes for its smoke-free business increased by nearly 15% year-over-year throughout its latest period. Shares have been very strong overall in 2025, gaining more than 40% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500.



Further, smoke-free products exceeded 40 billion units for the first time ever throughout its latest FY24, further reflecting the healthy demand picture PM has been enjoying.

Shares currently yield a market-beating 3.5% annually, likely attractive to those with an income-focused approach. And the company has consistently upped its payouts over its history, currently sporting a 2.8% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Below is a chart illustrating the company’s dividends paid on an annual basis.



Bottom Line

Philip Morris PM is currently a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

